Royal vacation spots revealed

The British royal family is always jet-setting around the globe for official engagements, but every so often, they get to travel just for fun. Some choose to stay closer to home, visiting places like Scotland, while others prefer more exotic locales and luxe destinations. We're giving you a peek into the royals' most beloved vacation spots, starting with Botswana. The African country holds a very special place in Prince Harry's heart. He's holidayed in the country for years, previously celebrating his 21st birthday on the Kubu Queen luxury double-decker houseboat in Okavango Delta, Botswana. The country is also where Harry took wife Duchess Meghan for their first out-of-town getaway. "I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana," he said during their engagement interview. "And we camped out with each other under the stars, we spent -- she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic." The couple also celebrated Meghan's 36th birthday in the country just a few months before their 2017 engagement, and Meghan's engagement ring features a diamond sourced from Botswana. Keep reading for more royal holiday hotspots...

