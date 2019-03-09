Do not mess with Pink -- and definitely do not take pot shots at her parenting skills.

The singer's taught her social media followers that lesson plenty of times over the course of her family-adjacent Beautiful Trauma World Tour. But her clapback at a troll who sniped about her backstage "family dinner" post last week may have been her fiercest yet.

On Friday, March 9, Pink shared a cute photo of her and her husband, Carey Hart, eating tacos with their kids, Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2.

"At least twice a week on tour, we shut the door to the outside world and have family dinner," she captioned the shot before joking about her son's scowl, "As you can see, it makes Jameson feel deep, deep joy. #lastedsevenminutes #gratitude #space #conversation #loosescrews."

As Comments By Celebs soon noticed, someone replied to the post by noting, "except it's posted on ig," suggesting the door wasn't as closed to the outside world as Pink had suggested.

Pink's reply?

"I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL DOUCHE BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, f---o."

The exchange didn't end there.

"And well damn, I was coming to see ya Sunday night in Nashville.. still love the music," wrote the user.

But Pink is evidently not here for troll-fans.

"That doesn't change my answer," she replied. "That just makes you confused."

Pink recently told Reese Witherspoon on the actress' series, "Shine On With Reese" that taking her kids on the road with her has been extremely difficult. She also pointed out some of the ways in which her children's horizons have been broadened by the experience.

"Going on tour with children is really tricky. It's exhausting. It's the hardest thing I've ever done. But I'm very, very fortunate that I get to bring my kids with me and that I kind of get to integrate them into my [work] life," she told Reese (via People).

"We went to Budapest, and we went to Berlin, and the Holocaust memorial," Pink continued, adding that she explained to Willow that Willow's grandmother was Jewish., "Well, then this could have been us," the 7-year-old told her mom after seeing the memorial.

"I asked her by the time we got to London, I said, 'What was your favorite city?'" Pink recalled. "And she said, 'I think it was Berlin.' And I said, 'Why?' And she said, 'Because there was a wall and people were separated, and there was a war and people were killed, and now everybody's together and there's no more wall and there's no more war and that means everything that's bad can be good again.'"

Not that Willow and Jameson's downtime on tour has been about world history and other serious matters. Shortly after sharing the taco night photo, Pink posted a picture of her kids in the playroom one of the venues she was performing in had set up for her little ones.

"Thank you to Colonial Life Arena for making my babies feel at home, and thank you to Columbia, South Carolina and surrounding people's that came to the show tonight," she wrote alongside the photo, which showed Jameson toddling towards his sister past a giant Connect Four near a bouncy house. "Your energy was felt in space, you added six years on to our lives, Pink said. "We love you."

The "Beautiful Trauma World Tour" continues this weekend in North Carolina before heading to Atlanta. it wraps up Aug. 11 in the Netherlands.