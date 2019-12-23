Things you might not know (but should) about 'The Bachelor' star Peter Weber
To celebrate season 24 of "The Bachelor," which debuts on ABC on Jan. 6, 2020, Wonderwall.com put together some fun facts about hunky star Peter Weber, a pilot who came in third on season 16 of "The Bachelorette" and is now looking for love again. Here's what you might not know (but should) about Pilot Pete...
RELATED: Weirdest "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" job titles
To celebrate season 24 of "The Bachelor," which debuts on ABC on Jan. 6, 2020, Wonderwall.com put together some fun facts about hunky star Peter Weber, a pilot who came in third on season 16 of "The Bachelorette" and is now looking for love again. Here's what you might not know (but should) about Pilot Pete...
RELATED: Weirdest "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" job titles