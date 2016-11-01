Benedict Cumberbatch: 10 things you probably didn't know about the 'Sherlock' star

"Sherlock" will debut it's fourth season finale on Jan. 15, 2017. But before the hotly anticipated show wraps up another run, Wonderwall.com is bringing you some fun facts about the actor behind the titular character -- Benedict Cumberbatch. From that time he taught Tibetan monks to his favorite comfort movie to what he's like when he's drunk, here are 10 things you probably don't know -- but should -- about the British actor.

