Listomania

10 things you might not know (but should!) about Emma Roberts

Getty Images North America 1 / 9

Emma Roberts is celebrating her 26th birthday on Feb. 10, 2017. In honor of the "Scream Queens" star's special day, Wonderwall.com is bringing you 10 things that you might not already know (but should!) about her. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: "Scream Queens" fashionistas

Up NextMoney woes
Getty Images North America 1 / 9

Emma Roberts is celebrating her 26th birthday on Feb. 10, 2017. In honor of the "Scream Queens" star's special day, Wonderwall.com is bringing you 10 things that you might not already know (but should!) about her. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: "Scream Queens" fashionistas

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries