Matt Bomer: 19 things you need to know about the 'Walking Out' actor

Matt Bomer won our hearts with many of his charming and sometimes racy roles in projects like "White Collar," "Magic Mike" and "American Horror Story." But the actor -- who turns 40 on Oct. 11, 2017 -- has shown that he won't be boxed in. He demonstrated his range with his heart-rending performance in HBO's adaptation of "The Normal Heart," and he's doing it again as Cal in "Walking Out," which hits theaters on Oct. 6. The film follows an estranged father and son pair as they go on a hunting expedition in the cold mountains of Montana and are stranded in the wilderness after an accident. If you're itching for more facts about Matt, we've got you covered. Wonderwall.com has rounded up 19 other things you should know about the actor. Keep reading for more...

