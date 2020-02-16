Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, are twinning on the slopes!

James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

During a weekend ski getaway the famous actress and her doppelganger daughter took a moment from in-between runs to snap a super adorable mommy-daughter photo of themselves.

"Weekend ski bunnies 🎿," Reese captioned the image.

The actress also shared a few videos taken from the chairlift of her stunning views of the slopes.

Reese frequently shared photos of her "favorite" and only daughter on social media.

The two obviously have a great relationship. "This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work," Ava wrote about her mother on Instagram in 2019.

"She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I've been given and compassion for others. I'm thinking about her a little extra today, that's all."