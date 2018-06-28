Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are not expecting twins, despite a new tabloid report claiming the actress is pregnant with a baby boy and girl. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk the claim. We're told it's not true.

StarTraks

According to OK!, the couple recently discovered they have two babies on the way following a long struggle with unsuccessful IVF treatments. An alleged insider tells the magazine that the pair are already discussing baby names, including "Viviana for the girl and Carlos, after Eva's brother who passed away. She'd like to honor his memory by naming her son after him, and Ryan is more than OK with that."

The supposed source goes on to say that the arrival of twins comes as quite a shock to the couple because they had initially experienced "some fertility issues, given Eva's age." The questionable tipster adds, "Even when Eva wanted to give up, Ryan kept saying, 'Just one more.' That's the one that took." The "insider" concludes that the two are currently working on a nursery with "two of everything."

But Gossip Cop has learned that the couple, who are parents to two young girls, simply don't have twins on the way. A source close to the actor and actress tells us on the condition of anonymity that the magazine's report is fabricated. We've yet to get confirmation on whether or not Mendes is pregnant at all, but she definitely won't be delivering twins in the coming months. Gossip Cop has also reached out to reps for both stars.

It must be noted, OK! frequently prints lies about the famous couple's relationship. Back in November, the tabloid falsely claimed Mendes had given Gosling a "marriage ultimatum" in which she'd dump him if he didn't propose. Nearly eight months later, the couple hasn't gotten engaged and remain very happy together.

In March 2017, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming that Gosling and Mendes were headed for a split simply because she wasn't attending awards shows with him. In reality, the very private couple don't particularly enjoy stepping out in the spotlight together. Regardless, time has proven they're still very much a couple.

Considering the tabloid has zero insight into the the state of the couple's relationship, it stands to reason the outlet has no knowledge about their family plans either. Instead, the unreliable magazine seems to have dropped its ongoing narrative about Gosling and Mendes splitting in favor of an equally false story about them having twins.

More on Gossip Cop:

Ben Affleck NOT selling Savannah home to pay off Jennifer Garner divorce, despite reports

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston "haven't seen each other," confirms Portia de Rossi

Barbra Stresiand trying to overshadow Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' remake?