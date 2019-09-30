Things you might not know (but should!) about Sam Claflin

We've been obsessed with Sam Claflin ever since he got his big break in "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" in 2011. The British actor is now playing politician Oswald Mosley on the hit BBC and Netflix series "Peaky Blinders." In celebration of the show's Season 5 premiere on Oct. 4, 2019, Wonderwall.com is running down some things you might not know (but should!) about Sam...

