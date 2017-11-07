Saoirse Ronan: 20 things to know about the Irish actress

Saoirse Ronan has been in the spotlight ever since she was nominated for an Academy Award at the tender age of 13. Now 23, Saoirse (it's pronounced "Sir-sha") is a celebrated actress and in-demand Hollywood star who leads a quiet life outside of her buzzworthy films. To celebrate the release of her latest movie, "Lady Bird," in November 2017, Wonderwall.com is here to give you some insight on the private Irish beauty! Keep reading for 20 things you probably don't know -- but should! -- about Saoirse!