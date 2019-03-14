Drake and Sophie Brussaux -- the mother of his toddler son, Adonis -- are clearly getting along well these days.

The rapper invited the former adult film star, who now works as an artist -- she's a talented painter -- to his "Assassination Vacation" tour stop at the AccorHotels Arena in the City of Light, where she sported an all-access lanyard and watched the show from a VIP area, her social media posts confirm.

According to TMZ, despite a rocky start -- Drake's camp initially denied that he was the father of Sophie's unborn child following their January 2017 hookup, then kept the existence of their son, Adonis, a secret until he was outed as as reluctant father by rapper Pusha T last year -- "the two have maintained a positive relationship for their son, Adonis, who was born on Drake's birthday back in 2017," TMZ writes.

A humorous photo slideshow on Sophie's Instagram page shows the brunette and a friend before the concert as Sophie tries to tie her Chanel scarf. She captioned it in French. It roughly translates to, "Dad, you take a good picture of us, OK? Dad pick up the same but with the flash, let's see. Wait, I'm putting on my scarf."

On her Instagram Story, Sophie shared a video of herself walking backstage during the show as well as a video in which she's seen dancing along to Drake's performance. Another clip taken at a restaurant afterward shows Sophie's friends watching as a server pours water on dry ice, engulfing a dessert in mist. (The bearded man in the clip does not appear to be Drake, as many initially assumed.)

Fans loved the implication that Sophie and Drake are on good terms. "Love this! Just what the World needs more love & support from two grownup being parents & setting an example for their kid ♥️," one social media user commented on Sophie's photo post. Added another, "This is dope! Love the maturity in co-parenting 💛. Life is waaaay too short to have negative vibez around." Many others echoed those sentiments. Drake has yet to post anything about Sophie attending the show.

Last October, Drake finally talked about Adonis and Sophie for the first time. "I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we've had our moments," the Grammy winner said on LeBron James's HBO series "The Shop." "I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don't have any desire for him to like, not love his mother, or I don't ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation, and we are both equally responsible."

Of his son, Drake revealed, "[He has] crazy blue eyes -- baby blue eyes. He's already in the pool shooting the basketball... I'm just excited." The rapper explained that when it comes to being a father, he's inspired by "all of the things I've learned from and through my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love."

He also made it clear he can Sophie are at peace these days. "No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy," Drake added.

Last year, TMZ reported that Drake sent a private plane to fly Sophie and Adonis to be with him for the 2017 Christmas holidays.

One day after Christmas in 2018, Drake posted a photo of a gift from his son -- art made up of his colorful handprints. "Adonis > Picasso don't @ me," the proud papa captioned the pic.