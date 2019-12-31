Sharon Stone was still unable to access her Bumble account on New Year's Eve, arguably one of the biggest date nights of the year, despite the company's announcement that her profile was restored.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

In the meantime, her tweets about the situation have already earned the "Basic Instinct" star at least one appealing date offer.

Marvel's Simu Liu hit up the 61-year-old beauty on Twitter this week just to see what might happen.

Responding to Sharon's initial tweet -- in which she begged Bumble not to "shut me out of the hive" simply because "some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me" -- Simu, 30, commented by asking if she was busy in a few months, presumably when he's done shooting his next project, "Women Is Losers," due out next year.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

"Hey, I don't have bumble but uh… what are you doing like six months from now?" asked the easy-on-the-eyes superhero.

According to People, the Chinese-Canadian actor is slated to be "Marvel's next big star" when he hits the big screen as Shang-Chi in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" in 2021.

Though Sharon didn't respond publicly, Simu got plenty of props (and basketball GIFs) for shooting his shot with the legendarily gorgeous actress.

"Oh man, to be a honeybee on the wall when @SharonStone and @SimonLiu collide!!!" joked one Twitter user.

Six months, of course, is a long time to wait to meet someone. And while Bumble issued a statement (via Page Six) in which it claimed to have restored Sharon's account, saying it was blocked "mistakenly" Sharon tweeted on New Year's Eve that she still couldn't get back on.

REX/Shutterstock

"@bumble ERASED my account -they did not RESTORE it BTW," she wrote.

Maybe 2020's the year Sharon resolves to try a new dating app.