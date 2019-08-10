Gigi Hadid is swearing off Mykonos after the vacation rental she was sharing with sisters Bella Hadid and Alana Hadid (pictured right) was ransacked and robbed last week.

BACKGRID

The girls were partying it up in Greece to celebrate older sister Alana's birthday on July 27, but they returned home one night to find their pad was broken into and valuables, including jewelry, handbags, sunglasses and clothing, were all stolen.

TMZ reports that they swiftly called the police, but were disapointed when authorities didn't make the robbery, which they think could've been an inside job, a priority.

While Gigi posted a slew of bikini-clad beach photos having fun in the sun with her sisters during the trip, she also took to social media to make it clear she wouldn't be going back to Mykonos after the scary incident.

"Mykonos film in," the supermodel captioned a mirror selfie on July 30. "PS(A). Don't let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn't recommend. Spend your money elsewhere."

Gigi, Bella and Alana cut their vacation short after the robbery and chartered a private plane to get out of Mykonos.

Their father, Mohamed Hadid, told TMZ the girls were "traumatized" by the incident, but, "nobody got hurt. Thank god."

"Sisters Hadid. Mykonos 2019," Gigi captioned another sibling pic with the fourth Hadid sister, Marielle Hadid (right).