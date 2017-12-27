We are totally getting jiggy with Will Smith's new Instagram account!

Ever since sharing his very first duck-face selfie with the world on Dec. 14, Will has been absolutely slaying the Instagram game with hysterical photos and videos.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:36am PST

The "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" actor, 49, was persuaded to join the social media platform with the help of Ellen DeGeneres, who appeared in his first wave of posts taken while recently filming an episode of her talk show.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:46am PST

Justin Timberlake quickly jumped into the mix, welcoming Will to the Insta-world with a lesson on "Throwback Thursday. The "brief education," as Will called it, ended up inspiring his first video post.

"JT, thanks a lot man for the post and the brief education about Instagram, man," Will said in a recorded message back to Justin on Dec. 15. "Because this is my first day, so I'm appreciating the hookup, but man, I know what 'Throwback Thursday' is. I'm not in a hole!"

In return, Will even offered his pal some important advice for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, panning in real close on his nipple to reference Janet Jackson's slip on stage with Justin back in 2004.

And, just to prove that he really does know all about the throwback life, Will also shared a baby picture of himself.

"Ya'll ain't got no filters like this," he captioned the old photo.

Throughout his first week on Instagram, Will started to perfect his selfie game with photos from his "Bright" promotional tour, shared hilarious behind-the-scenes footage from Comic Con and got creative with side-by-sides.

"Yup, definitely my seed," he captioned a comparison post with his son Jaden Smith, 19.

Yep definitely my seed A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Dec 16, 2017 at 3:17am PST

By the second week, we starting learning things that we never knew about Will, including the fact that he can slay a Rubik's Cube like a champ.

And, that he has some major movie editing skills!

Will put together a pretty well-cut video just for Instagram of his family Christmas sleigh-riding adventure, featuring his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 46, and their kids, Jaden and Willow Smith, 17.

He continued to show off his documentary-making talents in another video with his older son, Trey Smith, 25, on Dec. 26.

The dynamic duo shared some laughs on camera over who got to be in the good lighting for the shot.

"That's another thing," Will joked, "When you're a world-class actor, you just know where the light is."

He capped off his first 2 weeks with a super-sweet and comedic post for his upcoming 20th wedding anniversary with Jada, making a pun on the word feat with his actual feet.

All of this and 3.6 million followers in just 14 days?

Please, oh please, keep the laughs coming, Will.