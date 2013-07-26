Bey and Jay-Z lavish Kimye's baby with gifts, and more proof stars are nothing like us

Beyonce Jay-Z stars are nothing like us

By Jessica Wedemeyer

When was the last time you dropped a few grand on an everyday household product or acted ridiculously in front of an audience of millions? … Yeah, that's what we thought! Not surprisingly, these are everyday occurrences for some of our favorite stars -- from Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian to Hugh Jackman and Heidi Klum. Keep reading for a few prime examples of how stars are nothing like us.

They gift their pals' newborn with presents valued at $7,600.

What do you get the 1-month-old who has everything? If you're Beyonce and Jay-Z and the 1-month-old in question is the one and only North West -- pal Kanye West's offspring with Kim Kardashian -- Christian Dior baby booties are a good way to start. According to The Sun, Bey-Z spent more than $7,600 on presents for the newborn, including a three-piece sterling silver dinnerware set from Tiffany & Co. Because clearly the baby can tell the difference between a spoon from Tiffany's and that crap everyone else gets at Babys"R"Us.