Stars share messages of love and support for Billie Lourd, plus more news

Stars support Billie Lourd after Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds' deaths

After losing two generations of women in her family in two days, Billie Lourd found her social media feeds overflowing with messages of support and love this week. Like her mom, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, both of whom she was close to, Billie's made a name for herself in Hollywood at a young age, starring on the hit show "Scream Queens" and making an appearance in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." As news of Carrie and Debbie's one-day-apart deaths hit the Internet, Billie's industry peers and elders quickly reached out to let her know she's in their thoughts this week. "There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please," tweeted Jamie Lee Curtis (via ABC News). Ariana Grande posted, "i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds," while Abigail Breslin shared a photo of Billie with the caption, "Right after I took this pic I realized how much Bill looked like Carrie. Both so beautiful. RIP Carrie, you were amazing... and thank you for making such an incredibly brave, kind and brilliant person who I'm lucky to call my best friend." Stamos also Instagrammed about Billie's close relationship with her mom, writing, "Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom -and I loved hearing them. I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you. She will live through you forever and we're all lucky for that. Love you Billie." Finally, Taylor Lautner shared a photo of her behind him, writing, "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me." Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away the next day.

