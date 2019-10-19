Teresa Giudice isn't letting her husband's deportation battle get in the way of her Halloween celebrations!

Tommy Garcia / Bravo / NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star showed off her sexy "Game of Thrones" themed Halloween costume, less than a week after her husband, Joe, was released from ICE custody and returned back to his home country of Italy.

"Game of Thrones 🔥💀🎃👻," she captioned the snap.

Teresa attended the Fright Nights Halloween costume party in Coconut Creek, Florida, on Thursday night, along with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

On October 11 Joe was released from custody and flew to Rome, where he has been spending time with family while he tries to appeal a judge's decision to deport him.

At the time, the Giudice family attorney told E! News that despite feeling "very happy" for Joe's freedom, Teresa and their kids are "very sad that he is still not home where he belongs."

"It's bittersweet, everyone is happy he is out but no one is happy he is going to Italy," his attorney told TMZ. "I met with Joe face to face a week ago at the prison in Pennsylvania. This is a man who loves his family and is not done fighting by any means. He wants to come home."

Teresa and Joe's daughter, Gia, shared a clip of her father doing martial arts in Italy on Instagram this week. "We come back stronger than before," she wrote. "The fights just starting."

Joe is awaiting a final decision in his deportation battle, which is expected to be delivered in November.