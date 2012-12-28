The Shortlist for Dec. 28

Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield Become Parents

OK, so their new arrival is fluffy and four-legged. But parenthood is still a big step for "Amazing Spider-Man" co-stars Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, who adopted a rescue dog over the holidays. After browsing a Los Angeles pet store for a pooch last Friday, the couple settled on a golden retriever who stole their hearts at a shelter, instead. Named Ren, the pooch was adopted on Christmas Eve, and joins a black and white canine sibling owned by Emma at the new mansion the couple purchased earlier this year. "She was one of the dogs they first saw, but they weren't sure," a friend tells people. "They left and they couldn't stop thinking about her, so they came back for her. And it's true love.' (DailyMail)