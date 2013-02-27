The Shortlist for Feb. 27

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Visit Pediatric Patients in a Canadian Hospital

Upping their combined adorability quotient by 1,000, newlyweds Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skipped the Oscars, opting to spend the weekend with a bunch of sick kids in Ontario, Canada. Decked out in scrubs, the couple met newborn babies and chilled out with young patients at Health Sciences North during a break from Reynolds' work on the film, "Queen of the Night," which is shooting nearby. "Mr. Reynolds and Ms. Lively were wonderful with the children," hospital rep Dan Lessard assures GossipCop. "I can tell you the visit was really appreciated by the kids, their parents, and the staff on the unit." Aww-city! (GossipCop)

RELATED: Fashion don'ts