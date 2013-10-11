The Shortlist for Oct. 11

Taylor Swift is altering her boyfriend criteria

It could present some problems in the area of musical inspiration, but Taylor swift tells the new issue of InStyle that she no longer wants to pursue the kind of guy who's broken her heart in the past. Asked what she looks for in a man, the singer mused, "I think it needs to change. My friends tease me about the fact that if someone seems bad or shady or like they have a secret, I find them incredibly interesting. That's just a phase I've been in lately. I don't think this should be how I proceed in life. It's important to be self-aware about these things because you don't want to end up with that guy."

Great news -- but let's hope Taylor's record label doesn't read InStyle ...