Congratulations are in order for Tyler Joseph and his wife, Jenna, who are expecting their first child together.

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage / WireImage

The Twenty One Pilots singer made a huge announcement during his set at Lollapalooza Berlin on Saturday.

According to a fan's video shared on social media, the singer invited his wife onto the stage, who was showing off a baby bump underneath a patterned dress.

"I know I said I'm bringing a couple people onstage, and that's true," he revealed in the short but sweet clip. He then dropped to his knees and kissed his wife's belly. The couple, both beaming from ear-to-ear, went on to share a kiss before leaving the stage together. Fans were screaming with excitement and many shared congratulatory message.

The couple has been married since March 2015, and the two regularly gush over each other on social media.