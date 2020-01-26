Vicki Gunvalson completely supports Tamra Judge's decision to leave the "Real Housewives of Orange County."

Evans Vestal Ward / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images / .

Just one day after she herself announced she was retiring from the hugely successful reality show, Vicki offered support when her costar, Tamra, also revealed she was calling it quits.

"We have shared so many great and not so great times together and it has been the ride of our lives," Gunvalson, 57, wrote in an Instagram comment on Saturday, January 25. "Thelma and Louise … now where do you want to go?!"

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on Friday, Vikki explained why she decided to part ways with the show.

"I will always be the OG of the OC, but it's time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It's been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way," she wrote. "I've been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational. My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on 'Whoop it up with Vicki' . I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned. I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget."

Vicki revealed to Us that the reason for her exit was because she and Bravo were "unequally aligned." A source also told the publication that the network didn't ask her to return to the show because they wanted to offer her the "friend" role yet again.

"She made it very clear that she wouldn't come back as a friend so they wouldn't try to offer her that again," the insider said.

Tamra kept her parting post short and to-the-point.

"It's been a wild 12 years . But it's time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I'm very excited about my future . Love ❤️ you guys," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and husband, Eddie Judge.

Both ladies are sure to be missed on the show.