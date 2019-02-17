You don't grow up sitting front row at the world's biggest fashion shows without a little fashion rubbing off.

Victoria and David Beckham's daughter, Harper Beckham proved that point at her mom's London Fashion Week show on Sunday, Feb. 17, where she showed off a new bob and bangs that made her look like a 7-year-old replica of Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Seated next to the 69-year-old fashion icon and alongside her brothers, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 13, at the Tate Britain, Harper's mini-me situation even cracked up her dad, who shared a photo of the two on his Instagram Story, captioning it, "Harper and Anna, who wore it better ♥♥ both amazing."

Victoria captured more proof of Harper's amazingness on her own Instagram Story, sharing a hilarious photo of the style icon-in-the-making holding a cell phone to her ear in shades while deadpanning a la Anna (via E! News).

Victoria Beckham / Instagram Stories / E! News / Instagram

It's the second London Fashion Week for Victoria, who made her debut there last fall after years of showing her new lines in New York City instead. The whole Beckham clan -- along with Anna -- came out to support Victoria in September, as well.

Speaking to the Guardian, the former Spice Girl said she "really enjoyed being" in London in part because she can be near her kids and husband.

"It's a luxury to be able to do all our last-minute show prep here, where we have two ateliers on hand. And it's so nice being here with the family," she said. "But we are still taking it one season at a time."

Once the show wrapped up, the Beckhams celebrated with a family-wide lunch date.

"After show lunch with my favorite people x," Victoria captioned a shot of her and David toasting. "I could not do it without you x kisses 😘."