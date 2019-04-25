Nine months ago, a magazine reported Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were having twins. The outlet was so sure that it featured the story on its cover. So, where are those babies? Gossip Cop debunked the article back then, and now three trimesters later, time has similarly proven the claim was 100 percent untrue.

StarTraks

In late June 2018, OK! exclaimed on its front page (below), "Eva & Ryan Pregnant With Twins!" with a sub-headline that equally enthusiastically declared, "It's A Boy And A Girl!" At the time, the tabloid insisted it had a source who said the couple had unsuccessfully tried to have more kids after their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, and Mendes ultimately decided to "give up," but Gosling wanted to try "one more" time. According to the publication, not only did the actress conceive, but she ended up expecting two babies.

While the magazine had no proof whatsoever that Gosling and Mendes were having twins, let alone another baby, it still contended it knew the kids' names. The tabloid's anonymous and unaccountable tipster asserted the boy was going to be called Carlos after Mendes' brother who died of cancer in 2016, and the girl was set to be named Viviana. The outlet also maintained they were building a nursery then for both babies.

Now nine months later, there's no question that the magazine's cover story about Gosling and Mendes expecting twins was a total fabrication. When Gossip Cop first shot down the article, we had fact-checked the claim with a source close to the couple, who wasn't authorized to comment on the record. Unlike the tabloid, we would not have published our piece unless we were entirely certain of our reporting.

Given that outlet's track record for being wrong about the two stars, one would think the publication would have been more careful with what it writes about them, especially when it comes to a cover story. In March 2017, for example, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid when it published a piece that falsely alleged Mendes cheated on Gosling with an Australian TV reporter named Richard Wilkins. The magazine even claimed Gosling was going to dump her because of it, but it was all a lie. Mendes' rep assured Gossip Cop back then, "She barely knows that man."

And since it's phony report about the movie stars expecting twins, OK!'s sister publication Star ran another untrue cover story that swore up and down two months ago that Gosling and Mendes were calling it quits. But, of course, they're still very much together. Just days ago, in an interview with Women's Health, Mendes talked about "falling in love" with Gosling and wanting to have "his kids." Significantly, in that piece, the magazine notes they "now have two daughters" and makes no mention of twins.

From time to time, Gossip Cop looks back at stories from other outlets to show how they have or haven't held up. The piece about Mendes and Gosling expecting twins wasn't just some random article inside the magazine. Instead, it was on the cover, meaning it was the tabloid's most important report that week. And yet it was unquestionably wrong. Equally bad is that the publication has never corrected or issued an apology since then for its wholly fictitious tale.

