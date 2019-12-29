In a severe case of life imitating art, Zac Efron contracted a life-threatening illness last week while filming his new adventure series, "Killing Zac Efron," in remote Papua New Guinea.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

The Australian Sunday Telegraph reports the 32-year-old "Baywatch" star became sick with what's believed to have been typhoid or a similar bacterial infection while filming the show, which follows his travels "off the grid" in the jungle for 21 days "with nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zac's condition was so severe he was reportedly airlifted to Brisbane, Australia, then transported to a private hospital shortly before Christmas. He was able to be discharged a few days later and returned home to the U.S. on Christmas Eve, according to the Telegraph.

Though Zac's name was not mentioned, a doctor who works with the Medical Rescue Group confirmed to the Telegraph that an American citizen in his 30s was recently transported from Papua New Guinea to Australia, where he received medical attention.

Typhoid fever is a potentially life-threatening gastrointestinal infection caused by Salmonella enterica typhi bacteria, which can be found in contaminated food and water, according to the nonprofit travelers' health awareness organization IAMAT.org.

REX/Shutterstock

The condition usually causes fatigue, fever, headache, lack of appetite, malaise and an enlarged liver as well as gastrointestinal problems. Severe cases can cause intestinal hemorrhage. The illness is usually treated with antibiotics. IAMAT recently warned there's been an increase in antibiotic resistance to the bacteria.

When he announced the series -- which is due out on the new short-form mobile platform Quibi -- Zac told THR the project appealed to him because he tends to "thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level."

Zac is also listed as an executive producer for the show via his company, Ninjas Running Wild. The series is expected to air after Quibi's launch in April.

REX/Shutterstock

Photos of Zac in different parts of Papua New Guinea have appeared on social media in recent weeks, according to the Telegraph.