`The Milk of Sorrow' wins at Berlin festival
BERLIN (AP) -- Peruvian-born director Claudia Llosa's "The Milk of Sorrow" has won the Golden Bear award for best movie at the Berlin film festival.
The festival's jury grand prize, which comes with a runner-up Silver Bear, was shared Saturday by two films: Argentine director Adrian Biniez' debut feature "Gigante," and German director Maren Ade's "Everyone Else."
Iran's Asghar Farhadi was chosen as best director for "About Elly."
Sotigui Kouyate was named best actor for his part in director Rachid Bouchareb's "London River." Birgit Minichmayr won the best actress honor for her role in "Everyone Else."
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 06, 2018 See which stars of the '80s and '90s went broke