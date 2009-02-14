BERLIN (AP) -- Peruvian-born director Claudia Llosa's "The Milk of Sorrow" has won the Golden Bear award for best movie at the Berlin film festival.

The festival's jury grand prize, which comes with a runner-up Silver Bear, was shared Saturday by two films: Argentine director Adrian Biniez' debut feature "Gigante," and German director Maren Ade's "Everyone Else."

Iran's Asghar Farhadi was chosen as best director for "About Elly."

Sotigui Kouyate was named best actor for his part in director Rachid Bouchareb's "London River." Birgit Minichmayr won the best actress honor for her role in "Everyone Else."