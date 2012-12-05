55th Annual Grammy Awards Nominees Announced!
Justin Bieber won't be ruling the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in February. The 18-year-old pop phenom was completely shut out when nominations were announced at an L.A. concert late Wednesday Dec. 5. But many of Bieber's peers -- including Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepson, Kelly Clarkson, Frank Ocean and others -- fared much better. Check out the list of major nominees below and tell Us: Did the right artists get nominated?
Album of the YearEl Camino, The Black KeysSome Nights, fun.Babel, Mumford & SonsChannel Orange, Frank OceanBlunderbuss, Jack White
PHOTOS: What all the stars wore at the 2012 Grammys
Record of the Year"Lonely Boy," The Black Keys"Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," Kelly Clarkson"We Are Young," fun. featuring Janelle Monáe
"Somebody That I Used to Know," Gotye featuring Kimbra"Thinkin' Bout You," Frank Ocean
PHOTOS: 12 worst dressed stars of 2012
Song of the Year
"The A Team," Ed Sheeran (Writer: Ed Sheeran)
"Adorn," Miguel (Writers: Miguel Pimentel)
"Call Me Maybe," Carly Rae Jepsen (Writers: Tavish Crowe, Carly Rae Jepsen and Josh Ramsay)
"Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," Kelly Clarkson (Writer: Jörgen Elofsson, David Gamson, Greg
Kurstin and Ali Tamposi)
"We Are Young," fun. featuring Janelle Monáe (Writers: Jack Antonoff, Jeff Bhasker, Andrew Dost and Nate Ruess)
PHOTOS: Breakout stars of 2012
Best New Artist
Alabama Shakes
Hunter Hayes
Frank Ocean
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Set Fire to the Rain (Live)," Adele
"Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," Kelly Clarkson
"Call Me Maybe," Carly Rae Jepsen
"Wide Awake," Katy Perry
"Where Have You Been," Rihanna
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Shake It Out," Florence + the Machine
"We Are Young," fun. featuring Janelle Monáe
"Somebody That I Used to Know," Gotye featuring Kimbra
"Sexy and I Know It," LMFAO
"Payphone," Maroon 5 and Wiz Khalifa
PHOTOS: Taylor's red carpet evolution
Best Pop Instrumental Album
24/7, Gerald Albright and Norman Brown
Impressions, Chris Botti
Four Hands and a Heart, Volume One, Larry Carlton
Live at the Blue Note Tokyo, Dave Koz
Rumbadoodle, Arun Shenoy
Best Pop Vocal Album
Stronger, Kelly Clarkson
Ceremonials, Florence + the Machine
Some Nights, fun.
Overexposed, Maroon 5
The Truth About Love, Pink
Best Dance Recording
"Levels," Avicii
"Let's Go," Calvin Harris featuring Ne-Yo
"Bangarang," Skrillex featuring Sirah
"Don't You Worry Child," Swedish House Mafia featuring John Martin
"I Can't Live Without You," Al Waiser
Best Dance/Electronica Album
Wonderland, Steve Aoki
Don't Think, The Chemical Brothers
>Album Title Goes Here
Fire and Ice, Kaskade
Bangarang, Skrillex
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Christmas, Michael Bublé
A Holiday Carole, Carole King
Kisses on the Bottom, Paul McCartney
Best Rock Performance
"Hold On," Alabama Shakes
"Lonely Boy," The Black Keys
"Charlie Brown," Coldplay
"I Will Wait," Mumford & Sons
"We Take Care of Our Own," Bruce Springsteen
Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance
"I'm Alive," Anthrax
"Love Bites (So Do I)," Halestorm
"Blood Brothers," Iron Maiden
"Ghost Walking," Lamb of God
"No Reflection," Marilyn Manson
"Whose Life (Is It Anyways)?", Megadeth
Best Rock Song
"Freedom at 21," Jack White (Writers: Jack White)
"I Will Wait," Mumford & Sons (Writer: Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, Winston Marshall and Marcus Mumford)
"Lonely Boy," The Black Keys (Writers: Dan Auerbach, Brian Burton and Patrick Carney)
"Madness," Muse (Writers: Matthew Bellamy)
"We Take Care of Our Own," Bruce Springsteen (Writers: Bruce Springsteen)
Best Rock Album
El Camino, The Black Keys
Mylo Xyloto, Coldplay
The Second Law, Muse
Wrecking Ball, Bruce Springsteen
Blunderbuss, Jack White
Best Alternative Music Album
The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do, Fiona Apple
Biofilia, Björk
Making Mirrors, Gotye
Hurry Up, We're Dreaming, M83
Bad As Me, Tom Waits
Best R&B Performance
"Thank You," Estelle
"Gonna Be Alright (F.T.B)," Robert Glasper Experiment featuring Ledisi
"I Want You," Luke James
"Adorn," Miguel
"Climax," Usher
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Fortune, Chris Brown
Kaleidoscope Dream, Miguel
Channel Orange, Frank Ocean
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Lately," Anita Baker
"Love on Top," Beyoncé
"Wrong Side of a Love Song," Melanie Fiona
"Real Good Hands," Gregory Porter
"If Only You Knew," SWV
Best R&B Song
"Adorn," Miguel (Writers: Miguel)
"Beautiful Surprise," Tamia (Writers: Tamia Hill, Claude Kelly and Salaam Remi)
"Heart Attack," Trey Songz (Writer: Benjamin Levin, Rico Love and Tremaine Neverson)
"Pray for Me," Anthony Hamilton (Writers: Antonio Dixon, Kenny Edmonds, Anthony Hamilton and Patrick "jQue" Smith)
"Refill," Elle Varner (Writers: Darhyl "DJ" Camper, Elle Varner and Andrew "Pop" Wansel)
Best R&B Album
Black Radio, Robert Glasper Experiment
Back to Love, Anthony Hamilton
Write Me Back, R. Kelly
Beautiful Surprise, Tamia
Open Invitation, Tyrese
Best Rap Performance
"HYFR (Hell Yeah F--king Right)," Drake featuring Lil Wayne
"N----s in Paris," Kanye West and Jay-Z
"Daughters," Nas
"Mercy," Kanye West featuring Big Sean, Pusha T and 2 Chainz
"I Do," Young Jeezy featuring Jay-Z and André 3000
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
"Wild Ones," Flo Rida featuring Sia
"No Church in the Wild," Kanye West and Jay-Z featuring Frank Ocean and The-Dream
"Tonight (Best You Ever Had)," John Legend featuring Ludacris
"Cherry Wine," Nas featuring Amy Winehouse
"Talk That Talk," Rihanna featuring Jay-Z
Best Rap Song
"Daughters," Nas (Writers: Nasir Jones and Ernest Wilson)
"Lotus Flower Bomb," Wale featuring Miguel (Writers:Olubowale Akintimehin, S. Joseph Dew, Jerrin Howard, Walker Johnson and Miguel Jontel Pimentel)
"Mercy," Kanye West featuring Big Sean, Pusha T and 2 Chainz (Writers: Sean Anderson, Tauheed Epps, Stephan Taft, James Thomas, Terrence Thornton and Kanye West)
"The Motto," Drake featuring Lil Wayne (Writers: Dwayne Carter, Aubrey Graham and Tyler Williams)
"N----s in Paris," Kanye West and Jay-Z (Writers: Shawn Carter, Mike Dean, Chauncey Hollis and Kanye West)
"Young, Wild and Free," Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg featuring Bruno Mars (Writers: Calvin Broadus, Chris Brody Brown, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Peter Hernandez and Cameron Thomaz)
Best Rap Album
Take Care, Drake
Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1, Lupe Fiasco
Life Is Good, Nas
Undone, The Roots
God Forgives, I Don't, Rick Ross
Based on a T.R.U. Story, 2 Chainz
Best Country Solo Performance
"Home," Dierks Bentley
"Springsteen," Eric Church
"Cost of Livin'," Ronnie Dunn
"Wanted," Hunter Hayes
"Over," Blake Shelton
"Blown Away," Carrie Underwood
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"Even If It Breaks Your Heart," Eli Young Band
"Pontoon," Little Big Town
"Safe and Sound," Taylor Swift and The Civil Wars
"On the Outskirts of Town," The Time Jumpers
"I Just Come Here for the Music," Don Williams featuring Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
"Blown Away," Carrie Underwood (Writers: Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins)
"Cost of Livin'," Ronnie Dunn (Writers: Phillip Coleman and Ronnie Dunn)
"Even If It Breaks Your Heart," Eli Young Band (Writers: Will Hoge and Eric Paslay)
"So You Don't Have to Love Me Anymore," Alan Jackson (Writers: Jay Knowles and Adam Wright)
"Springsteen," Eric Church (Writers: Eric Church, Jeff Hyde and Ryan Tyndell)
Best Country Album
Uncaged, Zac Brown Band
Hunter Hayes, Hunter Hayes
Living For a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran, Jamey Johnson
Four the Record, Miranda Lambert
The Time Jumpers, The Time Jumpers
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: 55th Annual Grammy Awards Nominees Announced!