Justin Bieber won't be ruling the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in February. The 18-year-old pop phenom was completely shut out when nominations were announced at an L.A. concert late Wednesday Dec. 5. But many of Bieber's peers -- including Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepson, Kelly Clarkson, Frank Ocean and others -- fared much better. Check out the list of major nominees below and tell Us: Did the right artists get nominated?

Album of the YearEl Camino, The Black KeysSome Nights, fun.Babel, Mumford & SonsChannel Orange, Frank OceanBlunderbuss, Jack White

Record of the Year"Lonely Boy," The Black Keys"Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," Kelly Clarkson"We Are Young," fun. featuring Janelle Monáe

"Somebody That I Used to Know," Gotye featuring Kimbra"Thinkin' Bout You," Frank Ocean

Song of the Year

"The A Team," Ed Sheeran (Writer: Ed Sheeran)

"Adorn," Miguel (Writers: Miguel Pimentel)

"Call Me Maybe," Carly Rae Jepsen (Writers: Tavish Crowe, Carly Rae Jepsen and Josh Ramsay)

"Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," Kelly Clarkson (Writer: Jörgen Elofsson, David Gamson, Greg

Kurstin and Ali Tamposi)

"We Are Young," fun. featuring Janelle Monáe (Writers: Jack Antonoff, Jeff Bhasker, Andrew Dost and Nate Ruess)

Best New Artist

Alabama Shakes

Hunter Hayes

Frank Ocean

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Set Fire to the Rain (Live)," Adele

"Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," Kelly Clarkson

"Call Me Maybe," Carly Rae Jepsen

"Wide Awake," Katy Perry

"Where Have You Been," Rihanna

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Shake It Out," Florence + the Machine

"We Are Young," fun. featuring Janelle Monáe

"Somebody That I Used to Know," Gotye featuring Kimbra

"Sexy and I Know It," LMFAO

"Payphone," Maroon 5 and Wiz Khalifa

Best Pop Instrumental Album

24/7, Gerald Albright and Norman Brown

Impressions, Chris Botti

Four Hands and a Heart, Volume One, Larry Carlton

Live at the Blue Note Tokyo, Dave Koz

Rumbadoodle, Arun Shenoy

Best Pop Vocal Album

Stronger, Kelly Clarkson

Ceremonials, Florence + the Machine

Some Nights, fun.

Overexposed, Maroon 5

The Truth About Love, Pink

Best Dance Recording

"Levels," Avicii

"Let's Go," Calvin Harris featuring Ne-Yo

"Bangarang," Skrillex featuring Sirah

"Don't You Worry Child," Swedish House Mafia featuring John Martin

"I Can't Live Without You," Al Waiser

Best Dance/Electronica Album

Wonderland, Steve Aoki

Don't Think, The Chemical Brothers

>Album Title Goes Here

Fire and Ice, Kaskade

Bangarang, Skrillex

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Christmas, Michael Bublé

A Holiday Carole, Carole King

Kisses on the Bottom, Paul McCartney

Best Rock Performance

"Hold On," Alabama Shakes

"Lonely Boy," The Black Keys

"Charlie Brown," Coldplay

"I Will Wait," Mumford & Sons

"We Take Care of Our Own," Bruce Springsteen

Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance

"I'm Alive," Anthrax

"Love Bites (So Do I)," Halestorm

"Blood Brothers," Iron Maiden

"Ghost Walking," Lamb of God

"No Reflection," Marilyn Manson

"Whose Life (Is It Anyways)?", Megadeth

Best Rock Song

"Freedom at 21," Jack White (Writers: Jack White)

"I Will Wait," Mumford & Sons (Writer: Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, Winston Marshall and Marcus Mumford)

"Lonely Boy," The Black Keys (Writers: Dan Auerbach, Brian Burton and Patrick Carney)

"Madness," Muse (Writers: Matthew Bellamy)

"We Take Care of Our Own," Bruce Springsteen (Writers: Bruce Springsteen)

Best Rock Album

El Camino, The Black Keys

Mylo Xyloto, Coldplay

The Second Law, Muse

Wrecking Ball, Bruce Springsteen

Blunderbuss, Jack White

Best Alternative Music Album

The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do, Fiona Apple

Biofilia, Björk

Making Mirrors, Gotye

Hurry Up, We're Dreaming, M83

Bad As Me, Tom Waits

Best R&B Performance

"Thank You," Estelle

"Gonna Be Alright (F.T.B)," Robert Glasper Experiment featuring Ledisi

"I Want You," Luke James

"Adorn," Miguel

"Climax," Usher

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Fortune, Chris Brown

Kaleidoscope Dream, Miguel

Channel Orange, Frank Ocean

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Lately," Anita Baker

"Love on Top," Beyoncé

"Wrong Side of a Love Song," Melanie Fiona

"Real Good Hands," Gregory Porter

"If Only You Knew," SWV

Best R&B Song

"Adorn," Miguel (Writers: Miguel)

"Beautiful Surprise," Tamia (Writers: Tamia Hill, Claude Kelly and Salaam Remi)

"Heart Attack," Trey Songz (Writer: Benjamin Levin, Rico Love and Tremaine Neverson)

"Pray for Me," Anthony Hamilton (Writers: Antonio Dixon, Kenny Edmonds, Anthony Hamilton and Patrick "jQue" Smith)

"Refill," Elle Varner (Writers: Darhyl "DJ" Camper, Elle Varner and Andrew "Pop" Wansel)

Best R&B Album

Black Radio, Robert Glasper Experiment

Back to Love, Anthony Hamilton

Write Me Back, R. Kelly

Beautiful Surprise, Tamia

Open Invitation, Tyrese

Best Rap Performance

"HYFR (Hell Yeah F--king Right)," Drake featuring Lil Wayne

"N----s in Paris," Kanye West and Jay-Z

"Daughters," Nas

"Mercy," Kanye West featuring Big Sean, Pusha T and 2 Chainz

"I Do," Young Jeezy featuring Jay-Z and André 3000

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

"Wild Ones," Flo Rida featuring Sia

"No Church in the Wild," Kanye West and Jay-Z featuring Frank Ocean and The-Dream

"Tonight (Best You Ever Had)," John Legend featuring Ludacris

"Cherry Wine," Nas featuring Amy Winehouse

"Talk That Talk," Rihanna featuring Jay-Z

Best Rap Song

"Daughters," Nas (Writers: Nasir Jones and Ernest Wilson)

"Lotus Flower Bomb," Wale featuring Miguel (Writers:Olubowale Akintimehin, S. Joseph Dew, Jerrin Howard, Walker Johnson and Miguel Jontel Pimentel)

"Mercy," Kanye West featuring Big Sean, Pusha T and 2 Chainz (Writers: Sean Anderson, Tauheed Epps, Stephan Taft, James Thomas, Terrence Thornton and Kanye West)

"The Motto," Drake featuring Lil Wayne (Writers: Dwayne Carter, Aubrey Graham and Tyler Williams)

"N----s in Paris," Kanye West and Jay-Z (Writers: Shawn Carter, Mike Dean, Chauncey Hollis and Kanye West)

"Young, Wild and Free," Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg featuring Bruno Mars (Writers: Calvin Broadus, Chris Brody Brown, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Peter Hernandez and Cameron Thomaz)

Best Rap Album

Take Care, Drake

Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1, Lupe Fiasco

Life Is Good, Nas

Undone, The Roots

God Forgives, I Don't, Rick Ross

Based on a T.R.U. Story, 2 Chainz

Best Country Solo Performance

"Home," Dierks Bentley

"Springsteen," Eric Church

"Cost of Livin'," Ronnie Dunn

"Wanted," Hunter Hayes

"Over," Blake Shelton

"Blown Away," Carrie Underwood

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Even If It Breaks Your Heart," Eli Young Band

"Pontoon," Little Big Town

"Safe and Sound," Taylor Swift and The Civil Wars

"On the Outskirts of Town," The Time Jumpers

"I Just Come Here for the Music," Don Williams featuring Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

"Blown Away," Carrie Underwood (Writers: Josh Kear and Chris Tompkins)

"Cost of Livin'," Ronnie Dunn (Writers: Phillip Coleman and Ronnie Dunn)

"Even If It Breaks Your Heart," Eli Young Band (Writers: Will Hoge and Eric Paslay)

"So You Don't Have to Love Me Anymore," Alan Jackson (Writers: Jay Knowles and Adam Wright)

"Springsteen," Eric Church (Writers: Eric Church, Jeff Hyde and Ryan Tyndell)

Best Country Album

Uncaged, Zac Brown Band

Hunter Hayes, Hunter Hayes

Living For a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran, Jamey Johnson

Four the Record, Miranda Lambert

The Time Jumpers, The Time Jumpers

