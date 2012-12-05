Trevor Donovan is a man with a plan.

Going into the Ripple of Hope Awards dinner in NYC Monday, Dec. 3., the 90210 star told Us Weekly he hoped to leave with the digits of an accomplished blonde beauty he admires a whole lot: Taylor Swift.

PHOTOS: Taylor's fashion tribute to Jackie Kennedy Onassis

"I'm glad they're honoring Taylor," Donovan, 34, gushed to Us before the awards ceremony. "She's a young, amazing, talented, beautiful young girl who's a good role model for the young kids, as well. She's out there and she's creating a wide path for herself at 23 years old. It's amazing."

PHOTOS: Taylor's romantic history

The actor admitted he had never met the "Red" songstress, but added that he was very much "looking forward" to it. When Us changed the subject and asked if he has any famous friends on speed-dial, Donovan didn't miss a beat.

"Well, hopefully, it'll be Taylor Swift after tonight," he quipped.

PHOTOS: Taylor's red carpet evolution

Unfortunately for Donovan, Swift's brief stint as a single woman (she split with 18-year-old Conor Kennedy in October) may already be over -- the Grammy winner and One Directioner Harry Styles, 18, haven't been shy about flaunting their newfound affection for one another.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: 90210's Trevor Donovan: I Want Taylor Swift on My Speed Dial!