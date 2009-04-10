High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale and Jared Murillo have split, a source tells Us.

"They have not been dating for awhile now," the source says. "They just grew apart, but are remaining friends."

The couple began dating in March 2007.

Last October, Tisdale, 23, told Us she was "really good" with Murillo, 20, a dancer on HSM and member of boy band V Factory.

Dates nights included "going out to dinner and just normal stuff like that," she said.

Her ideal guy?

"Just someone you can be comfortable with and that you can... I mean, I always have to be dressed up all the time for my work so when I'm home I just like to be in sweats and comfortable," she told Us.

"And just someone you can laugh with, someone you can have fun with. I love to laugh and laugh at myself," she continued.