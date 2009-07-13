LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Sacha Baron Cohen's "Bruno" strutted to a first-place finish at the weekend box office with a $30.6 million debut.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com:

1. "Bruno," Universal, $30,619,130, 2,756 locations, $11,110 average, $30,619,130, one week.

2. "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs," Fox, $27,607,497, 4,102 locations, $6,730 average, $119,680,193, two weeks.

3. "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen," Paramount, $24,213,875, 4,293 locations, $5,640 average, $339,221,800, three weeks.

4. "Public Enemies," Universal, $13,794,240, 3,336 locations, $4,135 average, $66,221,110, two weeks.

5. "The Proposal," Disney, $10,603,884, 3,158 locations, $3,358 average, $113,861,076, four weeks.

6. "The Hangover," Warner Bros., $9,933,238, 3,002 locations, $3,309 average, $222,444,906, six weeks.

7. "I Love You, Beth Cooper," Fox, $4,919,433, 1,858 locations, $2,648 average, $4,919,433, one week.

8. "Up," Disney, $4,715,746, 2,201 locations, $2,143 average, $273,834,761, seven weeks.

9. "My Sister's Keeper," Warner Bros., $4,294,382, 2,444 locations, $1,757 average, $35,915,782, three weeks.

10. "The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3," Sony, $1,543,516, 1,116 locations, $1,383 average, $61,437,955, five weeks.

11. "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian," Fox, $1,452,662, 854 locations, $1,701 average, $170,485,184, eight weeks.

12. "Star Trek," Paramount, $1,164,416, 763 locations, $1,526 average, $251,970,795, 10 weeks.

13. "Year One," Sony, $1,000,581, 990 locations, $1,011 average, $41,192,481, four weeks.

14. "Away We Go," Focus, $728,773, 406 locations, $1,795 average, $7,420,575, six weeks.

15. "Whatever Works," Sony Pictures Classics, $678,055, 320 locations, $2,119 average, $3,099,917, four weeks.

16. "Moon," Sony Pictures Classics, $674,900, 247 locations, $2,732 average, $1,785,478, five weeks.

17. "The Hurt Locker," Summit, $641,168, 60 locations, $10,686 average, $1,101,834, three weeks.

18. "Land of the Lost," Universal, $352,125, 313 locations, $1,125 average, $48,184,350, six weeks.

19. "Cheri," Miramax, $344,027, 173 locations, $1,989 average, $1,568,767, three weeks.

20. "Angels & Demons," Sony, $338,922, 282 locations, $1,202 average, $131,910,770, nine weeks.

