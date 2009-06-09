CHICAGO (AP) -- Ousted Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (blah-GOY'-uh-vich), a laughingstock since his arrest and impeachment, is getting in on the jokes with Chicago's famed The Second City.

Blagojevich spokesman Glenn Selig (SEE'-lig) said Tuesday that the former governor will participate in Saturday's performance of "Rod Blagojevich Superstar."

The show is a takeoff on the rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" and follows Blagojevich's rise and fall. Its run was supposed to end June 14, but the improvisational comedy group extended performances to Aug. 9 because of its popularity.

Selig declined to say how much Blagojevich will be paid, but says he'll donate to Gilda's Club, a cancer support organization founded by Gilda Radner, the late "Saturday Night Live" performer and Second City alumna.