LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Three college students have received scholarships for their work on children's media projects honoring the spirit of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" host Fred Rogers.

Alexis Lauricella of Georgetown University, Mayuran Tiruchelvam of Columbia University and Thy Than of the University of California, Los Angeles, are the recipients of the scholarships presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation and the firm of Ernst & Young.

Each student received a $10,000 award and will be assigned TV academy mentors to work with them through the school year.

They were honored at a ceremony that included Rogers' widow, Joanne Rogers.