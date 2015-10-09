John Goodman showed off a dramatic weight loss at the "Trumbo" film premiere in London on Oct. 8.

The 63-year-old actor, who appeared to have lost a considerable amount of weight over the past year, was joined on the red carpet by co-stars Helen Mirren and Bryan Cranston.

In 2010, John spoke candidly about his struggles with his health.

"I'd lose 60 pounds every spring, and then I got too fond of the barley corn and I'd just start missing it too much," he told David Letterman on the Late Show.

"And then it would just screw everything up. I'd gain it all back and then some every year."

When asked about his heaviest weight, John admitted, "Pushing 400 … somewhere up around there."

He said it will always be an ongoing battle.

"I'm not going to look like Paris Hilton or anything like that," he continued. "It's going to be an ongoing process for the rest of my life."

Earlier this year, the "Monuments Men" star revealed to the Guardian that an unhealthy lifestyle and weight gain caused him to have knee surgery in 2014. That event led him to be more active, including using an elliptical machine and doing some boxing as well as cardio.

He also said that returning to the stage forced him to get back into shape, because it's like being "shot out of a canon."

"You have an adrenaline rush and once that's over, you find yourself, at the end of the evening, spent."