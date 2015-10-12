Leven Rambin and Jim Parrack are officially married!

The 25-year-old "True Detective" star and the 34-year-old "True Blood" actor tied the knot over the weekend in Austin, Texas. Rambin shared a super cute photo of the newlyweds with her Instagram followers on Sunday, donning a gorgeous strapless white wedding dress.

"Thank you for marrying me @parrack120!!!!" Rambin wrote, "I love you, husband!"

Parrack is clearly just as smitten.

"Ladies and Gentlemen; my wife, Mrs. Parrack," he captioned a picture of the two hugging. "@levenrambin Thank you for igniting my life and for choosing me to be your husband and for being my loving wife. #husband #wife."

The TV stars have been engaged since last August, after a whirlwind romance that same year. Rambin also Instagrammed the newlyweds' gorgeous wedding rings on Saturday.

"#Married," she captioned the photo.

The wedding party was also a star-studded affair, with actors Scott Haze and Shia LaBeouf serving as groomsmen, according to People.

This marks the first marriage for Rambin, and the second for Parrack. Parrack married actress Ciera Danielle in October 2008, but Danielle officially filed for divorce in June 2014, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as September 2013.

