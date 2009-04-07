LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The son of actors Ryan O'Neal and Farrah Fawcett has been charged with a felony count of bringing drugs to a Los Angeles-area jail facility.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Redmond O'Neal is scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was arrested Sunday on suspicion of bringing drugs to a jail facility in Castaic, north of Los Angeles.

Redmond O'Neal and his father were arrested last year at the actor's Malibu home after deputies said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a search. Redmond O'Neal was on probation for a previous drug conviction and has pleaded not guilty in that case.

His mother is recovering from complications from a medical procedure to treat anal cancer that has spread to her liver.