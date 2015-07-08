Rob Lowe is slamming Ariana Grande for what he’s calling her “lame” apology after she was caught on video saying “I hate America.” As Gossip Cop reported, Grande issued a statement saying she was “proud to be an American” and that her comment, made at Wolfee Donuts in California, was taken out of context. Lowe, however, isn’t buying it, and tweeted alongside a news story about her statement, “As my grandpa would say: ‘Yeah, sure. Pull the other leg, it plays jingle bells!’ #Lame.”

As Gossip Cop noted earlier, Grande, who tried to lick donuts she didn’t buy, said in an apology statement, “I’ve always made it clear that I love my country,” adding, “I am sorry for not using more discretion with my choice of words.” She continued, “As an advocate for healthy eating, food is very important to me and I sometimes get upset by how freely we as Americans eat and consume things without giving any thoughts to the consequences that it has on our health.” Grande further noted that it “frustrates” her to know that child obesity is so common in the U.S., and she thinks “we need to do more to educate ourselves and our children about the dangers of overeating.”

Grande has made no further mention of the incident on her social media pages. What did you think of Grande’s apology and Rob Lowe calling it “lame”?

