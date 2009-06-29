LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A person close to the proceedings says Michael Jackson's mother has moved to take control of her son's estate, filing a second court action shortly after petitioning for custody of the singer's three children.

According to the person, the court action was initiated by Katherine Jackson with the intent to protect Jackson's legacy. The person was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and requested anonymity.

