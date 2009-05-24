Internet sensation Susan Boyle hit the stage for the second time on Britain's Got Talent Sunday.

Singing "Memories" from Cats, the 47-year-old Scottish native -- who lives with her cat and once admitted she'd never been kissed -- sported her darker 'do and a beaded dress for the semi-final round.

Although she started off nervous, Boyle ended strong -- and received a standing ovation from the show's judges (including Simon Cowell) and thunderous applause from the audience.

Asked how it felt to perform again, the said, "Fantastic! Absolutely fantastic!" afterwards. And despite becoming a worldwide sensation with appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and over 100 viewings on YouTube, she downplayed feeling any pressure.

"What pressure? I've really enjoyed myself tonight." she said.

She was voted through to the show's May 30 finale. Winners receive a $159,000 prize and get to perform in front of members of the royal family at Britain's annual Royal Variety Show.

