Versatile actor James Whitmore dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The son of James Whitmore says the versatile actor has died of lung cancer.
Steve Whitmore says his father died Friday in his Malibu home.
Whitmore was a many-faceted character actor who delivered strong performances in movies, television and especially the theater with his popular one-man shows about Harry Truman, Will Rogers and Theodore Roosevelt.
The Tony- and Emmy-winning actor, who was also nominated for an Oscar, was later known as the long-time pitchman for Miracle-Gro plant food.
