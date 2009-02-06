LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The son of James Whitmore says the versatile actor has died of lung cancer.

Steve Whitmore says his father died Friday in his Malibu home.

Whitmore was a many-faceted character actor who delivered strong performances in movies, television and especially the theater with his popular one-man shows about Harry Truman, Will Rogers and Theodore Roosevelt.

The Tony- and Emmy-winning actor, who was also nominated for an Oscar, was later known as the long-time pitchman for Miracle-Gro plant food.