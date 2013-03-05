A topless Kate Hudson: I have nothing to hide

By Chris Gardner

Maybe it's the Hollywood pedigree. Maybe it's the electric talent. Or maybe it's the blond hair and that breezy California coolness factor. But no matter what it is, Kate Hudson mixes it all up and makes it look just oh-so very easy. Even when she sat down with Glamour to have a chat with her "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" director, Mira Nair, the actress, who is married to rocker Matthew Bellamy with two young sons, speaks with ease and charm. Keep reading and you'll understand what we mean ...

On what she learned from her famous mother, Goldie Hawn:

"It's funny you say that because I always remember my mom saying that there's only one thing in life she refused to fail at: raising her children. It just shows you it's very possible to do the thing that makes you happy and still raise a wonderful family."

