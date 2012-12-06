NEW YORK (AP) — NBC's "Today" show gradually expanded from two hours to four. Now competitor "Good Morning America" is stretching — if only online.

ABC said Thursday it will launch a 15-minute "GMA Live" program online that will "bring everyone backstage" right after the television show ends at 9 a.m. ET. Josh Elliott, Lara Spencer, Sam Champion and Amy Robach will be the hosts, talking about the day's hot topics in a more conversational manner.

The show will stream on the "Good Morning America" and ABC News websites.

The morning show has been riding high in recent months, having wrested the ratings lead from its longtime competitor at NBC.