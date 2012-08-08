After a Hollywood career spanning more than forty years, beloved character actor Bob Hoskins is retiring to focus on his family -- and his health.

The 69-year-old announced Wednesday through his rep he's quitting acting after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"He wishes to thank all the great and brilliant people he has worked with over the years, and all of his fans who have supported him during a wonderful career," Hoskins' rep said in a statement (as reported by the BBC). "Bob is now looking forward to his retirement with his family and would greatly appreciate that his privacy be respected at this time."

Hoskins has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, including Hook, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Mermaids, and most recently, Snow White and the Huntsman, opposite Kristen Stewart.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Actor Bob Hoskins Retiring After Parkinson's Diagnosis