NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Amanda Bynes was charged with reckless endangerment after police say she heaved a marijuana bong out of an apartment window in New York City.

She appeared in Manhattan court Friday wearing sweats and a long, disheveled blonde wig.

The incident happened at her apartment building on West 47th Street at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a building official called police to complain that Bynes was smoking marijuana and rolling a joint in the building's lobby.

The officers went to Bynes' apartment where they saw heavy smoke and a bong, which Bynes then threw out the window in front of officers.

Her attorney says she absolutely denies the incident.

Bynes rose to fame starring in Nickelodeon's "All That" and has also starred in several films, including 2010's "Easy A."