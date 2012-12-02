Not everyone has fallen in love with 7-year-old Alana Thompson.

In the December issue of GQ, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine profanely bashes TLC's Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The reality series -- beloved by stars like Rosie O'Donnell, Miley Cyrus, Anderson Cooper and Tina Fey -- was a surprise hit for the network, averaging 2.3 million viewers per episode.

"Seriously, Honey Boo Boo is the decay of Western civilization. Just because so many people watch the show doesn't mean it's good," snipes Levine, who mentors aspiring singers on NBC's The Voice. "So many people witness atrocities and can't take their eyes away from them, but that doesn't mean they're good. That show is literally The. Worst. Thing. That's. Ever. Happened."

The "One More Night" singer continues, "It's complete f-cking ignorance and the most despicable way to treat your kids. F-ck those people. You can put that in the magazine: F-ck those idiots. They're just the worst. Sorry, I'm so sensitive to that -- like, I don't know, man, it's upsetting. Just to clarify, I said, 'F-ck those people!'"

Levine, 33, isn't the only star who takes issue with Thompson and her Georgia-based family. In a Sept. 5 interview with The Huffington Post, The View's Joy Behar, 69, blasted the young beauty queen. "What's little Honey Boo Boo going to grow up to be? That's what I want to know?" Behar asked. "She's going to be a fat kid; she's going to grow up to be a big fat woman. She is, I can tell. She's just a kid, but you see the genetics are right there. She's going to have large boob boobs -- Honey Boobs Boobs."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Adam Levine: "Honey Boo Boo Is the Decay of Western Civilization"