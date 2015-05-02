"Girls" actress Allison Williams threw it back to the '90s when she posted a dramatic Instagram photo of her face after wiping off half of her set makeup.

The 27-year-old posted the Two-Face-style snap on Friday. The right side of the HBO star's face features a heavily lined eye, a pale pink lip, a pile of bronzer and some seriously brown lip liner. The left side of her face was sans makeup and showed off the actress' flawless bone structure and clear skin.

In addition to the striking pic, the brunette beauty teased she show's fans with the caption, "Took half my makeup off. Guess why Marnie might have this insane look? #90sLips #Season5.

Days before "Girls"' season four premiere in January, HBO announced that the hit show had been renewed for a fifth season.