Mommy and my doll and me!

Alyson Hannigan's little daughter Satyana soaked up the sun and the spotlight Thursday afternoon during a family lunch in Venice Beach that included mom, dad, little sister Keeva, 6 months, and one smiling red-headed doll.

The happy 3-year-old, clad in a bright pink striped dress and wooly cardigan, proudly showed off her favorite toy, which bore a striking resemblance to her How I Met Your Mother mama.

PHOTOS: Holiday gift ideas for kids

As Satyana grinned and played with a floppy red hat, Hannigan, 38, and husband Alexis Denisof, 46, kept close watch over a stroller with baby Keeva inside.

"[Being a mother] has changed me in every way because my life is so much greater," Hannigan previously told Us Weekly. "It filled a void I never knew was there -- it's the most amazing experience of my life."

"I just feel so blessed to get to be on this journey, to be a mommy."

PHOTOS: Other cute mommy-daughter duos!

Hannigan and Denisof met on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and married in 2003

And, doll aside, it sounds as though Hannigan already has her own mini-me.

"I see parts of me [in her]," the actress told Rachael Ray earlier this year. "I definitely see so many similarities. The books that I loved, she loves."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Alyson Hannigan's Daughter Satyana Carries Lookalike Doll During Holiday Outing