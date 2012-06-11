Sentenced to five years in prison June 5, Teen Mom's Amber Portwood's legal woes are far from over, and on Tuesday's premiere of the MTV hit, viewers will see just how Portwood has struggled to overcome her inner demons.

Deciding to seek professional help at Seasons Recovery Center in Malibu, Calif., following a June 2011 suicide attempt, Portwood, 22, has a frank discussion with her rehab counselors on Tuesday's episode about just how her life will change in treatment.

Speaking to Seasons CEO Chris, the mom of 3-year-old Leah (with ex Gary Shirley), worries she won't have access to her currently prescribed medications -- and has qualms about the living accommodations. "Is there any possible way I could get my own room, since I am going there for anger control?" Portwood asks, admittedly aware that her rage could backfire on her. "If I hit somebody, they will put me in jail no matter what or where I'm at."

Completing her two month rehab stint in August 2011, Portwood -- still plagued with suicidal thoughts -- was thrown back in jail in December for violating her probation.

In January 2012, the Anderson, Ind.-based reality star struck a plea deal with prosecutors in connection with her December drug possession arrest and was sent to rehab instead of jail. Six months later, Portwood decided to quit her court-ordered rehab in favor of a five-year prison sentence.

"In my situation, I felt in the program there were a lot of eyes on me. And it was very uncomfortable," she told ABC News in a June 6 jailhouse interview. "I was very depressed, all alone, all bitter at everybody. I felt like that wasn't the life I wanted to live, I felt like I'd rather do my time, and get it over with, and make the best out of the situation that's been handed to me."

Eager to get her life back on track, Portwood has said she plans to get her GED while in prison - and vows to maintain her relationship with Leah's father Shirley. Says Portwood: "I'm not just going to sit [in prison]."

Portwood's final season of MTV's Teen Mom premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

