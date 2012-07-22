When it came time to film her now-infamous 2006 Digital Short, Natalie Portman was more than happy to showcase her rhyme-spitting abilities.

In fact, "It was all her idea. She loves filthy rap," funnyman Andy Samberg tells the July/August issue of Playboy (on stands now). "She saw 'Lazy Sunday,' and when she came to host SNL, she said, 'I really want to do one of those raps.' We were skeptical because . . . She seems so sweet and innocent. And then she broke into some Lil' Kim song and started rapping verses for us, the filthiest lines I've ever heard. We were completely taken aback."

During the sit-down, Samberg, 33 (who announced in June he was retiring from Saturday Night Live after seven years on the program) also opens up about another highlight from his run on the sketch show: sharing a sloppy kiss with Scarlett Johansson, his "favorite" on-screen makeout.

"It was funny and gross," the Celeste and Jesse Forever star explains. "It was that scene where I play Kuato, the head from Total Recall that's coming out of Bill Hader's stomach, and she's the female Kuato in Maya Rudolph's stomach. It wasn't so much a kiss as licking each other's tongues. It was a kiss the audience definitely didn't want to see happen."

Given that they helped launch him to fame, it makes sense that the Digital Shorts he produced alongside his Lonely Island co-writers -- Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone -- comprise some of Samberg's favorite SNL memories.

The oft-quoted, much-beloved D--- in a Box is no exception, although Samberg admits people may have walked away with the wrong impression of his bond with co-creep Justin Timberlake.

"I think the characters are better friends than Justin and I are. They're about as close as two men can be, if you know what I mean," Samberg tells Playboy. "I consider Justin a friend, but those guys are inseparable."

Adds the comedian, "The funny thing is, Justin and I have become inextricably linked because of those videos. We've come to terms with the fact that in every interview we ever do for the rest of our lives we're going to get asked about D--- in a Box."

