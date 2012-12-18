BEIRUT (AP) — A manager at a U.K.-based security firm says an employee who was traveling with NBC correspondent Richard Engel and his crew in Syria is free after the group was kidnapped.

Gillan McNay, operations manager for Pilgrims Group security firm. told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the employee Ian Rivers "has been freed."

Engel and his team were kidnapped in Syria for five days but they escaped on Monday and left Syria for Turkey on Tuesday. Rivers apparently got separated from the rest of the team.