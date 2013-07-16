CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A judge has issued an arrest order for former professional wrestling champion Ric Flair for not paying his estranged wife more than $32,000 in spousal support.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/1ar1pnv) that Flair, whose real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, was ordered to pay $4,000 a month to Jacqueline Beems, who filed for a legal separation last summer. Court documents say Flair didn't pay $32,352.51 following two court orders.

Documents say the arrest order was issued on July 3, but Flair can avoid jail if he pays what he owes.

Beems was charged Tuesday with making a harassing phone call. She's accused of making a series of calls to Flair's girlfriend.

Beems was released on a $500 unsecured bond, and her attorney calls the charges "unfounded and outlandish."

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com